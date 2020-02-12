REBusinessOnline

Hall’s Warehouse Corp. Renews 135,000 SF Industrial Lease in Piscataway, New Jersey

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, New Jersey, Northeast

rutgers-nj

Rutgers Industrial Center offers 535,000 square feet of space across five buildings.

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Third party logistics provider Hall’s Warehouse Corp. has renewed its 135,000-square-foot industrial lease in Piscataway, a southwestern suburb of New York City. The property is situated within Rutgers Industrial Center, a five-building, 535,000-square-foot complex located at 120 Circle Drive N. The tenant has leased space at the property since 2003. Brian Dudzinski of Atlantic Real Estate Services represented Hall’s in the lease negotiations. Levin Management Corp. is the asset manager of the complex.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Feb
11
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2020
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020