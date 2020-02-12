Hall’s Warehouse Corp. Renews 135,000 SF Industrial Lease in Piscataway, New Jersey

Rutgers Industrial Center offers 535,000 square feet of space across five buildings.

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Third party logistics provider Hall’s Warehouse Corp. has renewed its 135,000-square-foot industrial lease in Piscataway, a southwestern suburb of New York City. The property is situated within Rutgers Industrial Center, a five-building, 535,000-square-foot complex located at 120 Circle Drive N. The tenant has leased space at the property since 2003. Brian Dudzinski of Atlantic Real Estate Services represented Hall’s in the lease negotiations. Levin Management Corp. is the asset manager of the complex.