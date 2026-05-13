Halpern Acquires 74,224 SF Shopping Center in Athens, Alabama

ATHENS, ALA. — Atlanta-based Halpern Enterprises has acquired Athens Marketplace, a 74,224-square-foot shopping center located at 1061 Kelli Drive in Athens, a western suburb of Huntsville. Drew Fleming and Mark Joines of Newmark represented the privately held seller in the transaction. The sales price was also not disclosed.

Built in 2024, Athens Marketplace was fully leased at the time of sale to T.J. Maxx, Ross Dress for Less, Ulta Beauty, Five Below, Rack Room Shoes, America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, High Cotton Nail Bar and Therapy South.