Halpern Delivers Publix-Anchored Shopping Center in Oak Island, North Carolina

Oak Island Market Place is situated at 5001 E. Oak Island Drive, 36 miles south of downtown Wilmington, N.C.

OAK ISLAND, N.C. — Halpern Enterprises has delivered Oak Island Market Place, a 35,800-square-foot, Publix-anchored property in Oak Island. Publix occupies 28,800 square feet. The remaining restaurant and retail space is available for lease. The property is situated at 5001 E. Oak Island Drive, 36 miles south of downtown Wilmington. This is the ninth shopping center Halpern has developed or redeveloped with a Publix anchor and the fourth in North Carolina.