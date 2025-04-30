Halpern Enterprises Acquires 166,035 SF Shopping Center in Knoxville, Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, TENN. — Atlanta-based Halpern Enterprises Inc. has acquired Harvest Park Centre, a 166,035-square-foot shopping center located at 5439 Washington Pike in Knoxville. Built in 2007 on the city’s east side, the center’s tenant roster includes Ross Dress for Less, Five Below, Marshalls, Old Navy, Ulta Beauty, Bath & Body Works, AT&T, Sports Clips and Sally Beauty Supply.

Target shadow-anchors Harvest Park Centre, which is the second acquisition in Tennessee for Halpern Enterprises. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.