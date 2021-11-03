Halpern Enterprises Acquires 80,773 SF Retail Property in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

MCDONOUGH, GA. — Halpern Enterprises Inc. has acquired McDonough West, an 80,773-square-foot shopping center in McDonough. Harbour Retail Partners was the seller. The sales price was not disclosed.

Built in 2000, McDonough West was 92 percent leased at the time of sale and anchored by a 30,000-square-foot Goodwill Store and Donation Center. The neighborhood retail center includes tenants such as Planet Fitness, Dollar Tree, Subway and Cato, along with a Delta Community Credit Union located on an outparcel at the front of the property.

Located at 250 Jonesboro Road, McDonough West is situated at the intersection of Jonesboro Road and McDonough Parkway, adjacent to Kroger-anchored McDonough Crossing Shopping Center.