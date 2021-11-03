REBusinessOnline

Halpern Enterprises Acquires 80,773 SF Retail Property in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

McDonough West

Built in 2000, McDonough West was 92 percent leased at the time of sale and anchored by a 30,000-square-foot Goodwill Store and Donation Center.

MCDONOUGH, GA. — Halpern Enterprises Inc. has acquired McDonough West, an 80,773-square-foot shopping center in McDonough. Harbour Retail Partners was the seller. The sales price was not disclosed.

Built in 2000, McDonough West was 92 percent leased at the time of sale and anchored by a 30,000-square-foot Goodwill Store and Donation Center. The neighborhood retail center includes tenants such as Planet Fitness, Dollar Tree, Subway and Cato, along with a Delta Community Credit Union located on an outparcel at the front of the property.

Located at 250 Jonesboro Road, McDonough West is situated at the intersection of Jonesboro Road and McDonough Parkway, adjacent to Kroger-anchored McDonough Crossing Shopping Center.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  