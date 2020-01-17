Halpern Enterprises Acquires Hobby Lobby-Anchored Shopping Center in Metro Atlanta for $11.6M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

A 66,412-square-foot Hobby Lobby anchors Newnan Crossing, which was fully leased at the time of sale.

NEWNAN, GA. — Halpern Enterprises Inc. has acquired Newnan Crossing, a 92,412-square-foot shopping center in Newnan, about 35 miles southwest of downtown Atlanta. Ohio-based Retail Value Inc. sold the property to Smyrna, Ga.-based Halpern Enterprises for $11.6 million. A 66,412-square-foot Hobby Lobby anchors the center, which was fully leased at the time of sale. Other tenants include CATO, GNC, Edible Arrangements, Sally Beauty, American Deli, The Athlete’s Foot and T-Mobile. Walmart and Lowe’s Home Improvement shadow-anchor the center. Newnan Crossing was built in 1996 and is situated adjacent to Interstate 85 at 963 Bullsboro Drive.