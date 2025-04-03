Halpern Enterprises Delivers Retail Strip Center in McDonough, Georgia

MCDONOUGH, GA. — Halpern Enterprises has completed a 6,486-square-foot, multi-tenant retail strip center located at 5905 E. Lake Parkway in McDonough, a southern suburb of Atlanta. The three-tenant property is part of the 20-acre North McDonough Village mixed-use development.

The property features a 2,486-square-foot Starbucks Coffee with a drive-thru, a 2,000-square-foot available space and a 2,000-square-foot dentist’s office. Starbucks recently opened for business at the center on a 10-year lease. Brad Oppenheimer led the project on behalf of Halpern and secured the lease with Starbucks. Palmer Bayless of Emerge Real Estate Services represented Starbucks in the lease negotiations.