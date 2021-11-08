Halpern Real Estate Breaks Ground on 337-Unit Multifamily Project in Jersey City

The new multifamily project at 49 Fisk St. in Jersey City will total 337 units upon completion, which is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2023.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — New York City-based Halpern Real Estate Ventures has broken ground on 49 Fisk Street, a 337-unit multifamily project that will be located near the Hackensack River in Jersey City. Designed by Minno & Wasko Architects and Planners, the community will feature studio, one- and two-bedroom units and roughly 50,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenity space. Specifically, amenities will include a rooftop terrace, a speakeasy-style bar, landscaped courtyard, fitness center and coworking space. Completion is slated for the fourth quarter of 2023. The Corcoran Group will handle leasing of the property.