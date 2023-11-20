Halpern Signs Marshalls, Five Below to Leases Totaling 26,450 SF at Old Orchard Square in Ellijay, Georgia

ELLIJAY, GA. — Halpern Enterprises has signed two new leases totaling 26,450 square feet at Old Orchard Square, a 131,200-square-foot shopping center located in Ellijay, roughly 80 miles north of Atlanta. Halpern has owned the property, which is anchored by a 68,000-square-foot Ingles grocery store, since 1994. Marshalls will replace Black Bear Antiques in an 18,000-square-foot space, and Five Below will occupy 8,450 square feet at the center. Other tenants include BenchMark Physical Therapy, Okinawa Restaurant, UPS, Pizza King and Farmer’s Home Furniture.