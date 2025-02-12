Halpern Signs Ulta Beauty to Retail Lease at 128,730 SF Shopping Center in Calhoun, Georgia

CALHOUN, GA. — Halpern Enterprises has signed Ulta Beauty to an 8,514-square-foot lease at Indian Hills, a 128,730-square-foot shopping center located at 429 Highway 53 E in Calhoun, about 65 miles northwest of Atlanta. Shelley Jordan Bell of Atlantic Realty represented Ulta Beauty in the lease transaction. Dan Gagne of Halpern represented the landlord internally. The Atlanta-based landlord also recently executed a 23,000-square-foot lease with Marshalls to anchor the center.

Situated within a half-mile of I-75, Indian Hills was 98 percent leased to tenants including Tractor Supply Co., Ross Dress for Less, Five Below, Mattress Firm, Hibbett Sports, GNC, PT Solutions, Cato and The UPS Store. The shopping center also features separately owned parcels occupied by Taco Bell, Chick-fil-A and Captain D’s.