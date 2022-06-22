Halstatt, CA South to Build 306,380 SF Industrial Project in Huntsville

Posted on by in Alabama, Development, Industrial, Southeast

Situated on Bibb Garrett Road in Huntsville, the project will span 306,380 square feet of industrial space across two facilities.

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. — Halstatt Real Estate Partners and CaliforniaSouth Co. (CA South) are co-developing a light industrial project on Bibb Garrett Road in Huntsville. The project will span 306,380 square feet across two facilities. The buildings, which will be divisible to seven units spanning 43,000 square feet each, will feature 32-foot clear heights, 60-foot speed bays, 130-foot truck courts, 390 car parking spaces and 30 trailer spaces. The construction timeline and project team members were not disclosed.