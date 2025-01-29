Halstatt Sells 644-Bed UnionWest at Creative Village Student Housing Tower in Downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, FLA. — Halstatt Real Estate Partners has sold UnionWest at Creative Village, a 664-bed student housing property near the University of Central Florida’s (UCF) downtown Orlando campus. Halstatt developed the 15-story tower in partnership with Development Ventures Group and Ustler Development in August 2019. Provident Resources Group purchased UnionWest for an undisclosed price using bonds underwritten by BofA Securities.

Located at the corner of West Livingston Street and North Terry Avenue, the student housing tower is a component of the $1.5 billion Creative Village mixed-use campus, which includes academic space for both UCF and Valencia College’s downtown campus. In addition to student housing, UnionWest offers more than 100,000 square feet of academic space, 11,000 square feet of street-level retail space and a 600-space parking garage.