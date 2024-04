SCOTTSVILLE, KY. — Global HVAC products manufacturer Halton Group has wrapped up the expansion of its manufacturing facility in Scottsville, a southern Kentucky city near the Tennessee border. The expansion comprises 47,000 square feet of new manufacturing space and 8,100 square feet for laboratories and offices, bringing the facility to 96,100 square feet. Halton expects the expansion to generate 60 new full-time jobs in the Allen County area. Halton has had a presence in Kentucky since 1988.