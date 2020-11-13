Halvorsen Holdings Breaks Ground on Publix-Anchored Shopping Center in Southwest Florida

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Retail, Southeast

NAPLES, FLA. — Halvorsen Holdings has broken ground on Fiddler’s Creek Plaza, a 60,000-square-foot, Publix-anchored shopping center in Naples. The 48,000-square-foot Publix is one of the company’s newest prototype models, featuring a drive-thru pharmacy and an updated layout with a mezzanine level. There is 12,000 square feet of shop space available as well, including a 2,925-square-foot end-cap restaurant space with an outdoor patio. Three outparcels are available for sale or ground lease. The property is located at the intersection of U.S. Highway 41 and Sandpiper Drive, 12 miles southeast of downtown Naples. Boca Raton, Fla.-based Halvorsen Holdings expects to complete Fiddler’s Creek Plaza in summer 2021.