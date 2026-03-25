Wednesday, March 25, 2026
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Cornerstone Business Park will span 152 acres off I-840 in Smyrna, Tenn.
DevelopmentIndustrialSoutheastTennessee

Hamilton Development Begins Construction on 1.8 MSF Industrial Park in Smyrna, Tennessee

by John Nelson

SMYRNA, TENN. — Hamilton Development has broken ground on Cornerstone Business Park, a 152-acre industrial park located at 5481 W. Jefferson Pike in Smyrna, a southeast suburb of Nashville. Situated off I-840, the industrial park will feature 12 buildings spanning 1.8 million square feet upon full build-out.

Hamilton Development began construction on Phase I of Cornerstone Business Park, which features eight buildings spanning 1 million square feet. The first buildings are set for delivery in first-quarter 2027. Phase II will comprise four buildings totaling 800,000 square feet.

Hamilton Development, which has 14 industrial parks in the Nashville market, has tapped Hayes McWilliams and Henry Sherer of Cushman & Wakefield to lease Cornerstone Business Park.

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