Hamilton Development Breaks Ground on 307,544 SF Industrial Park in Metro Miami’s Flagler Station

MEDLEY, FLA. — Hamilton Development has broken ground on Flagler Station Logistics Center, a planned 307,544-square-foot, two-building industrial project located within the 900-acre Flagler Station business park in the Miami suburb of Medley. Flagler Station Logistics Center is slated for completion in July 2027.

In October 2025, Hamilton Development finalized the acquisition of three office buildings in the Flagler Station business park, two of which are being redeveloped to become Flagler Station Logistics Center. The third building will continue to operate as office space.

Building 1 will span 154,465 square feet and will feature rear-load configurations with 36-foot clear heights, 26 dock doors and three drive-in doors. Building 2 will total 153,079 square feet and will comprise rear-load configurations with 36-foot clear heights, 30 dock doors and three drive-in doors. Both buildings will include an ESFR sprinkler system and private truck court, along with immediate access to the Florida Turnpike, I-75 and the Palmetto Expressway.

Steve Medwin and Nick Wigoda of Stream Realty Partners are handling leasing for Flagler Station Logistics Center.