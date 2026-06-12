Hamilton Partners, Bow River Capital Receive $44.2M in Financing for Hamilton Logistics Center in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Hamilton Partners and Bow River Capital have received $44.2 million in refinancing for Hamilton Logistics Center, a 474,600-square-foot Class A industrial asset at 8080 W. 1400 North in Salt Lake City. Chris Gandy, Jack Safford and Todd Torok of JLL Capital Markets arranged the floating-rate, five-year loan for the borrowers through a national insurance company.

Completed in 2023, Hamilton Logistics Center features cross-dock industrial space with 36-foot clear heights, 56 dock-high doors, two drive-in doors and a 2,800-square-foot move-in ready speculative office space. Situated on 33.4 acres, the site includes 244 parking stalls and 156 trailer stalls on paved, illuminated land. The asset serves logistics and distribution users with access to the Wasatch Front’s labor pool of more than 1.2 million residents.