Hamilton Point Investments Buys Houston-Area Apartment Portfolio for $195M

by Jeff Shaw

HOUSTON — Hamilton Point Investments, a real estate private equity firm based in Connecticut, has acquired a portfolio of four apartment communities in the Houston area for $195 million. The portfolio totals 1,174 units and consist of Prose Champions in Houston (360 units); Prose Copperfield in Houston (361 units); Prose Cypress Creek in Cypress (240 units); and Prose Franz in Katy (213 units). The properties were all constructed within the last three years. The seller was not disclosed, but Prose is the workforce housing brand of Alliance Residential. No third-party brokers were involved in the transaction.

