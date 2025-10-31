Hamilton Zanze Acquires 1,048-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Nevada

RENO AND SPARKS, NEV. — Hamilton Zanze has expanded its regional footprint from 176 units to 1,224 units with the purchase of Kromer Portfolio, a three-property apartment portfolio in Reno and Sparks. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Totaling 1,048 apartments, the portfolio includes:

Village of the Pines in Reno, which features 272 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, a swimming pool, basketball court and covered parking;

Sand Pebble-Spanish Oaks in Sparks, which offers 448 one-, two- and three-bedroom units with fireplaces, dishwashers and patios or balconies, as well as a community pool, basketball court and covered parking;

Lakeview in Reno, which features 328 apartments, a clubhouse, basketball court, fitness center and laundry facilities.

Ken Blomsterberg, Ryan Rife and Daniel Winrod of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer in the deal.