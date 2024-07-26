Friday, July 26, 2024
Hamilton Zanze Acquires 222-Unit Crossroads Westside Apartment Complex in Downtown Kansas City

by Kristin Harlow

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Hamilton Zanze has acquired Crossroads Westside, a 222-unit apartment complex in downtown Kansas City. The purchase price was undisclosed. Mission Rock Residential, an affiliate of Hamilton Zanze, has assumed management of the property. Crossroads Westside was built in 2018 and features one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 614 to 1,252 square feet. Amenities include a saltwater pool, dog spa, fitness center, sundeck, private art garden, business center, coworking spaces, fire pit and entertainment lounge. The property is situated within the historic Crossroads Art District. The transaction marks Hamilton Zanze’s fourth acquisition in 2024.

