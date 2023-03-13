Hamilton Zanze Acquires 296-Unit Springs at Deer Valley Multifamily Property in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Hamilton Zanze has purchased the 296-unit Springs at Deer Valley apartment community in Phoenix for an undisclosed sum. This purchase marks the firm’s seventh Arizona property within its current portfolio.

The community will be rebranded as Ironwood at Happy Valley apartments. Built in 2021, Ironwood at Happy Valley is located at 24025 N. 23rd Ave., about 20 minutes from downtown Phoenix. The property is also close to the $12 billion Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. manufacturing campus.

Hamilton Zanze will execute a capital improvements campaign that includes building, amenity and green improvements. Management of the property has been transitioned to HZ affiliate Mission Rock Residential.

Dan Woodward, David Potarf, Matt Barnett and Jake Young led the Walker & Dunlop investment sales team that marketed the property.