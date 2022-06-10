Hamilton Zanze Buys 200-Unit Park at Waterford Harbor Apartments in Kemah, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

KEMAH, TEXAS — San Francisco-based investment firm Hamilton Zanze has purchased Park at Waterford Harbor, a 200-unit apartment complex in Kemah, located southeast of Houston. The property was built in 1996 and was 96.5 percent occupied at the time of sale. Units average 972 square feet across seven different floor plans and are furnished with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, dog park and a putting green. Hamilton Zanze plans to make additional capital improvements to select units, as well as building exteriors and amenity spaces, and to transfer management of the property to Denver-based Mission Rock Residential.