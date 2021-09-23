Hamilton Zanze Buys Multifamily Community in Metro Nashville for $46.5M

Built in 2007 with additions in 2018, The Retreat at Arden Village was 97 percent occupied at the time of sale.

COLUMBIA, TENN. — Hamilton Zanze has bought The Retreat in Arden Village, a 228-unit apartment community in Columbia, for $46.5 million. Tyler Mayo of Capstone Apartment Partners represented the seller, an entity doing business as Arden Village Apartments LLC. Adam Klenk, Austin Heithcock, Luke Searcy, Jonathan Hawks and Jordan Arand of Capstone also brokered the sale.

Built in 2007 with additions in 2018, The Retreat at Arden Village was 97 percent occupied at the time of sale. The property includes one- and two-bedroom floorplans with an average unit size of 1,080 square feet. Community amenities include an indoor fitness center, business center, clubhouse, pool, dog park, billiards room and an outdoor entertainment kitchen with grills. Unit amenities include granite countertops, hardwood floors and in-unit washers and dryers.

Located at 2477 Palomar Circle, the community is situated 40 miles south of Nashville and about 37.3 miles from Vanderbilt University. Comprising 19 three-story apartment buildings, the community is situated on 10 acres off U.S. Highway 31 in north Columbia.

The property’s management has been transitioned to Hamilton Zanze affiliate Mission Rock Residential, a Denver-based company.