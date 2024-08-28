Hamilton Zanze, Lionstone Investments Purchase 19-Story Morris Apartments in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TENN. — A joint venture between Hamilton Zanze and Lionstone Investments has purchased The Morris, a 19-story apartment tower located at 818 19th Ave. S in Nashville’s Music Row district.

Hamilton Zanze sponsored the transaction through HZ Capital Partners Fund I, making it the fifth sponsored for the San Francisco-based investor this year. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Mission Rock Residential, an affiliate of Hamilton Zanze, has assumed management of the 344-unit property.

Built in 2017, The Morris offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments that range in size from 557 to 1,104 square feet. Amenities include a rooftop pool with glass overlook, music studio, rooftop performance venue, a 19th-floor sky lounge, fitness center, private yoga studio, concierge services, EV charging stations, pet spa, lounge, coffee bar and indoor bike racks.

The property is named for being the longtime site of the offices for Dale Morris, a country music agent to stars including Kenny Chesney and Martina McBride.