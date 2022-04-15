REBusinessOnline

Hamilton Zanze Sells 150-Unit Apartment Complex in San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — San Francisco-based investment firm Hamilton Zanze has sold Niche Apartments, a 150-unit multifamily complex located in the Oakwell Farms area of San Antonio. Built in 2000, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 955 square feet, as well as a pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling areas and walking trails. Hamilton Zanze originally acquired the asset in 2016 and implemented a value-add program.

