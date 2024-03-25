Monday, March 25, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
BLVD-at-Medical-Center-San-Antonio
BLVD at Medical Center in San Antonio totals 248 units. The property was built in 2016.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyTexas

Hamilton Zanze Sells 248-Unit Apartment Community in San Antonio

by Taylor Williams

SAN ANTONIO — San Francisco-based investment firm Hamilton Zanze has sold BLVD at Medical Center, a 248-unit apartment community in San Antonio. Built in 2016 and located roughly 15 miles northwest of the downtown area, BLVD at Medical Center offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 776 square feet. Residences are furnished with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, granite countertops and full-size washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, outdoor kitchen, playground and a business center. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed. Hamilton Zanze acquired the property soon after completion and implemented various value-add measures during its course of ownership.

You may also like

Davis Commercial Arranges Sale of 153,000 SF Office,...

Regional Employee Assistance Program Signs 39,975 SF Office...

Avison Young Negotiates 28,791 SF Office Headquarters Lease...

Salad and Go Inks Three New Leases in...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $78.8M Sale of Landmark...

Thorofare Provides $30M Construction Financing for Multifamily Development...

Matthews Arranges Sale of 143,716 SF Martintown Plaza...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7.5M Sale of Industrial...

Kislak Negotiates $4.6M Sale of Uptown Plaza Shopping...