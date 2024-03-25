Hamilton Zanze Sells 248-Unit Apartment Community in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — San Francisco-based investment firm Hamilton Zanze has sold BLVD at Medical Center, a 248-unit apartment community in San Antonio. Built in 2016 and located roughly 15 miles northwest of the downtown area, BLVD at Medical Center offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 776 square feet. Residences are furnished with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, granite countertops and full-size washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, outdoor kitchen, playground and a business center. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed. Hamilton Zanze acquired the property soon after completion and implemented various value-add measures during its course of ownership.