Hamilton Zanze Sells 264-Unit Bradford Pointe Apartments in North Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Bradford Pointe Apartments in Austin totals 264 units. The property was built in 1984.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — San Francisco-based investment firm Hamilton Zanze has sold Bradford Pointe, a 264-unit apartment community in North Austin. The property was built in 1984 and offers one- and two-bedroom residences averaging 638 square feet. Units feature wood-style flooring, upgraded appliances and resurfaced countertops, and select units have private patios and balconies. Amenities include two pools, a fitness center, business center, playground, resident clubhouse and an outdoor kitchen. Hamilton Zanze acquired Bradford Pointe, which was 95 percent occupied at the time of sale, in 2015. The buyer was not disclosed.

