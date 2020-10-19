Hamilton Zanze Sells 368-Unit Fountains at Steeplechase Apartments in Plano

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Fountains at Steeplechase in Plano totals 368 units. The property was built in 1985.

PLANO, TEXAS —San Francisco-based investment firm Hamilton Zanze has sold Fountains at Steeplechase, a 368-unit apartment community in Plano. Built in 1985, the property features one- and two-bedroom units averaging 857 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center, playground, clubhouse and a dog park. Hamilton Zanze acquired the property in 2013 and implemented a valued-add program that upgraded the appliances, flooring, countertops and hardware of the units, as well as the building exteriors and amenity spaces. The buyer was not disclosed.