REBusinessOnline

Hamilton Zanze Sells 368-Unit Fountains at Steeplechase Apartments in Plano

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Fountains-at-Steeplechase-Plano

Fountains at Steeplechase in Plano totals 368 units. The property was built in 1985.

PLANO, TEXAS —San Francisco-based investment firm Hamilton Zanze has sold Fountains at Steeplechase, a 368-unit apartment community in Plano. Built in 1985, the property features one- and two-bedroom units averaging 857 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center, playground, clubhouse and a dog park. Hamilton Zanze acquired the property in 2013 and implemented a valued-add program that upgraded the appliances, flooring, countertops and hardware of the units, as well as the building exteriors and amenity spaces. The buyer was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Oct
27
Webinar: Los Angeles Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Southern California?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  