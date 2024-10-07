Monday, October 7, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Maple Bay Townhomes was built in 1971 and features one-, two- and three-bedroom units sized from 1,000 to 1,400 square feet.
AcquisitionsMultifamilySoutheastVirginia

Hamilton Zanze Sells 414-Unit Maple Bay Townhomes in Virginia Beach

by John Nelson

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. — Hamilton Zanze has sold Maple Bay Townhomes, a 414-unit apartment community located at 356 S. Chesire Court in Virginia Beach. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.

The San Francisco-based seller originally acquired the property in 2019 and improved net operating income by 35 percent due to comprehensive capital improvements made over the course of its ownership. These renovations included roof replacements, the repainting of building exteriors and upgrades to the apartment homes, pool area and other common-area amenities.

Maple Bay was built in 1971 and features one-, two- and three-bedroom units sized from 1,000 to 1,400 square feet. The property represents Hamilton Zanze’s third disposition this year.

You may also like

Graham & Co. Begins Construction on $52M Hyundai...

Novare, BCDC Deliver 306-Unit Conclave Sugar Hill Apartments...

Madison Capital, Inlet Property Break Ground on 86-Unit...

CoreLogic Estimates $30.5B to $47.5B in Property Damage...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 350-Unit Self-Storage...

US Capital Development Sells 402,487 SF Chandler Airpark...

Woda Cooper Breaks Ground on Two-Phase Affordable Seniors...

Drawbridge Realty Acquires 225,773 SF Headquarters Office Building...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.6M Sale of Multifamily...