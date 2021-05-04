Hamilton Zanze Sells 426-Unit Norterra Canyon Apartments in North Las Vegas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Nevada, Western

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEV. — San Francisco-based Hamilton Zanze, in partnership with Cantor Fitzgerald Investors, has completed the disposition of Norterra Canyon, an apartment community located at 5005 Losee Road in North Las Vegas. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Built in 2007, Norterra Canyon features 426 one-, two- and three-bedroom units averaging 1,076 square feet. Apartments feature granite countertops, Energy Star appliances, walk-in closets, patios or balconies, and washers and dryers. Community amenities include a resident lounge, business center, bocce ball court, two resort-style pools with cabanas, putting green and fitness center.