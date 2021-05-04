REBusinessOnline

Hamilton Zanze Sells 426-Unit Norterra Canyon Apartments in North Las Vegas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Nevada, Western

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEV. — San Francisco-based Hamilton Zanze, in partnership with Cantor Fitzgerald Investors, has completed the disposition of Norterra Canyon, an apartment community located at 5005 Losee Road in North Las Vegas. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Built in 2007, Norterra Canyon features 426 one-, two- and three-bedroom units averaging 1,076 square feet. Apartments feature granite countertops, Energy Star appliances, walk-in closets, patios or balconies, and washers and dryers. Community amenities include a resident lounge, business center, bocce ball court, two resort-style pools with cabanas, putting green and fitness center.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews