Hamilton Zanze Sells 530-Unit Point at Cypress Woods Apartments in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

CYPRESS, TEXAS — San Francisco-based Hamilton Zanze has sold The Point at Cypress Woods, a 530-unit apartment community located in the northwestern Houston suburb of Cypress that was originally built in 1983. Units offer one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, and amenities include two pools, a fitness center, playground, outdoor grilling stations and onsite laundry facilities. The Point at Cypress Woods was 94 percent occupied at the time of sale. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed. Hamilton Zanze purchased the property in 2014 and implemented a range of capital improvements during its seven-year holding period.

