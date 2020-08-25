REBusinessOnline

Hamilton Zanze Sells Highpointe Park Apartments in Thornton, Colorado for $53.6M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Multifamily, Western

THORNTON, COLO. — Hamilton Zanze has completed the disposition of Highpointe Park, a multifamily property located at 9701 Pearl St. in Thornton. An undisclosed buyer acquired the property for $53.6 million.

Built in 2013, Highpointe Park features eight buildings offering a total of 220 apartments in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Situated on 7.9 acres and offering 206,896 rentable square feet, the community also offers a clubhouse, fitness center, yoga room, and swimming pool and spa, as well as open parking, carport and garage options for residents.

David Potarf, Dan Woodward, Matt Barnett and Jake Young of CBRE Capital Markets in Denver represented the seller in the deal.

Featured Properties  