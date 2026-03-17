Tuesday, March 17, 2026
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Tresa-Arrowhead-Glendale-AZ
Tresa at Arrowhead in Glendale, Ariz., features 360 apartments.
AcquisitionsArizonaMultifamilyWestern

Hamilton Zanze Sells Tresa at Arrowhead Apartments in Glendale, Arizona for $82.1M

by Amy Works

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — San Francisco-based Hamilton Zanze has completed the disposition of Tresa at Arrowhead, a multifamily community in Glendale. TerraCap Management acquired the asset for $82.1 million. Asher Gunter, Matt Pesch, Sean Cunningham and Austin Groen of CBRE represented the seller in the deal. CBRE Debt & Structured arranged financing for the buyer.

Completed in 1998, the low-density garden site plan features two-story buildings offering a total of 360 apartments. The gated community has 107 detached garages, three pool and spa areas, a large resident clubhouse and game room, a fitness center with cardio and weight training equipment, a dog park, barbecue and picnic areas and a dry sauna.

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