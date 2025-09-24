Wednesday, September 24, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
OhioHealth Hall will feature labs, simulation spaces, classrooms and student amenities.
CivicDevelopmentMidwestOhio

Hammes Breaks Ground on 80,000 SF Academic Building in Columbus, Ohio

by Kristin Harlow

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Hammes has broken ground on OhioHealth Hall, an 80,000-square-foot academic building for healthcare education at Columbus State Community College in Columbus. The facility will feature labs, simulation spaces, classrooms and student amenities. The project, announced in June 2023, is a partnership with OhioHealth. Hammes Healthcare will serve as Columbus State’s project manager and owner’s representative. The architect is Moody Nolan, and Elford is serving as the construction manager.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.8M Sale of Wawa-Occupied...

Premier Commercial Realty Arranges $2M Sale of Industrial...

Alterra IOS Acquires 2.8-Acre Industrial Outdoor Storage Property...

Alliance Residential Opens 325-Unit Broadstone Marina Bay Apartments...

Landmark, Manulife Investment Complete 860-Bed Student Housing Development...

Steele & Freeman Completes 77,000 SF Civic Project...

Industry ATX Delivers 23-Unit Affordable Housing Project in...

Landmark, Manulife Open 890-Bed Student Housing Community Near...

CrownPoint, Crossroads Break Ground on 125-Unit Multifamily Project...