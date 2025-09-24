Hammes Breaks Ground on 80,000 SF Academic Building in Columbus, Ohio

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Hammes has broken ground on OhioHealth Hall, an 80,000-square-foot academic building for healthcare education at Columbus State Community College in Columbus. The facility will feature labs, simulation spaces, classrooms and student amenities. The project, announced in June 2023, is a partnership with OhioHealth. Hammes Healthcare will serve as Columbus State’s project manager and owner’s representative. The architect is Moody Nolan, and Elford is serving as the construction manager.