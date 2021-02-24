REBusinessOnline

Hampshire Completes 697-Unit Extra Space Self-Storage Facility in Perth Amboy, New Jersey

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, New Jersey, Northeast, Self-Storage

PERTH AMBOY, N.J. — The Hampshire Cos. has completed a 697-unit self-storage facility at 900 State St. in the Northern New Jersey city of Perth Amboy that will be operated under the Extra Space Storage brand. The 94,600-square-foot facility offers full climate control for interior units and represents the 46th project that Hampshire has developed for Extra Space Storage.

