Hampshire Completes 697-Unit Extra Space Self-Storage Facility in Perth Amboy, New Jersey

PERTH AMBOY, N.J. — The Hampshire Cos. has completed a 697-unit self-storage facility at 900 State St. in the Northern New Jersey city of Perth Amboy that will be operated under the Extra Space Storage brand. The 94,600-square-foot facility offers full climate control for interior units and represents the 46th project that Hampshire has developed for Extra Space Storage.