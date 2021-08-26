Hampshire Cos., Blumenfeld Begin Work on 691-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Roslyn Heights, New York

ROSLYN HEIGHTS, N.Y. — A joint venture between New Jersey-based developer The Hampshire Cos. and Blumenfeld Development Group has begun construction on a 691-unit self-storage facility in Roslyn Heights, located on Long Island. Extra Space Storage will manage the property, the site of which formerly housed a manufacturing plant. The facility, which will be the 44th property developed by Hampshire Cos. for Extra Space Storage in the eastern part of the country, is scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2022.