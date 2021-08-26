REBusinessOnline

Hampshire Cos., Blumenfeld Begin Work on 691-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Roslyn Heights, New York

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, New York, Northeast, Self-Storage

ROSLYN HEIGHTS, N.Y. — A joint venture between New Jersey-based developer The Hampshire Cos. and Blumenfeld Development Group has begun construction on a 691-unit self-storage facility in Roslyn Heights, located on Long Island. Extra Space Storage will manage the property, the site of which formerly housed a manufacturing plant. The facility, which will be the 44th property developed by Hampshire Cos. for Extra Space Storage in the eastern part of the country, is scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2022.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews