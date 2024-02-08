Thursday, February 8, 2024
Hampshire Cos. Completes 70-Unit Multifamily Project in Allendale, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

ALLENDALE, N.J. — Locally based developer The Hampshire Cos. has completed The Vale, a 70-unit multifamily project in the Northern New Jersey community of Allendale. Designed by DMR Architects, the complex offers one- and two-bedroom units, with nine residences subject to income restrictions, including three units that have specifically been set aside for first responders. Amenities will include a clubroom, lounge and an outdoor courtyard. Rents start at roughly $2,800 per month for a one-bedroom apartment.

