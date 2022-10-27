Hampshire Cos., Invesco to Develop 111,660 SF Industrial Project in North Arlington, New Jersey

NORTH ARLINGTON, N.J. — A joint venture between locally based developer Hampshire Cos. and global investment management firm Invesco will develop a 111,660-square-foot industrial project in North Arlington, located just outside Newark. The facility will feature a clear height of 40 feet, 22 dock-high doors, five trailer parking spaces and roughly 4,500 square feet of office space. Michael Klein, John Rose, Jon Mikula and Ryan Carroll of JLL arranged construction financing through BMO Financial Group on behalf of the joint venture. A tentative completion date was not disclosed.