Monday, April 10, 2023
30-Cross-St.-Ridgefield-Park-New-Jersey
The site at 30 Cross St. straddles the line between the Northern New Jersey communities of Bogota and Ridgefield Park.
Hampshire Cos., Invesco to Develop 187,530 SF Industrial Facility in Northern New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

BOGOTA AND RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J. — A joint venture between locally based developer The Hampshire Cos. and Atlanta-based Invesco Real Estate will develop a 187,530-square-foot industrial facility in the Northern New Jersey communities of Bogota and Ridgefield Park. The site at 30 Cross St. spans 11.7 acres, and the building will feature a clear height of 36 feet, 21 dock-high doors and 268 automobile parking spaces. Michael Klein, John Rose, Jon Mikula and Ryan Carroll of JLL arranged $34.5 million in floating-rate construction financing through Texas Capital Bank on behalf of the joint venture. A tentative completion date was not disclosed.

