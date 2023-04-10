Hampshire Cos., Invesco to Develop 187,530 SF Industrial Facility in Northern New Jersey

BOGOTA AND RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J. — A joint venture between locally based developer The Hampshire Cos. and Atlanta-based Invesco Real Estate will develop a 187,530-square-foot industrial facility in the Northern New Jersey communities of Bogota and Ridgefield Park. The site at 30 Cross St. spans 11.7 acres, and the building will feature a clear height of 36 feet, 21 dock-high doors and 268 automobile parking spaces. Michael Klein, John Rose, Jon Mikula and Ryan Carroll of JLL arranged $34.5 million in floating-rate construction financing through Texas Capital Bank on behalf of the joint venture. A tentative completion date was not disclosed.