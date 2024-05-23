Hampshire Cos. Sells 85-Unit Apartment Complex in Morristown, New Jersey

MORRISTOWN, N.J. — Locally based developer The Hampshire Cos. has sold Max on Morris, an 85-unit apartment complex located in the Northern New Jersey community of Morristown. Completed in 2023, Max on Morris offers studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include an entertainment lounge, break room and an outdoor amenity deck with grilling stations. The property also houses four affordable housing units and 14 supportive housing units designed for residents with special needs. Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller and the private buyer in the deal.