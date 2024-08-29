Thursday, August 29, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

Hampshire, Pinnacle Open 40-Unit Apartment Complex in Montclair, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

MONTCLAIR, N.J. — A partnership between two New Jersey-based developers, The Hampshire Cos. and The Pinnacle Cos. has opened The Clair, a 40-unit apartment complex in the Northern New Jersey community of Montclair. The Clair offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a clubhouse, business center and a rooftop terrace. Minno & Wasko Architects & Planners designed The Clair, construction of which was financed by OceanFirst Bank. Rents start at about $2,400 per month for a studio apartment.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $2.8M Sale of Vacant...

Housing Trust Group Breaks Ground on $26M Affordable...

Thorofare Capital Funds $23M Loan for Refinancing of...

Habitat, Cabrera Capital Partners Receive $27M Capital Loan...

Mia Rose Holdings Breaks Ground on 144-Unit Multifamily...

Greystar Begins Leasing 500-Unit Apartment Community in White...

Colliers Arranges $41.4M in Construction Financing for Metro...

Rosewood Realty Group Negotiates Sale of 123-Unit Apartment...

Builders Inc. Completes 11,500 SF Office Headquarters Project...