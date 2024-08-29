Hampshire, Pinnacle Open 40-Unit Apartment Complex in Montclair, New Jersey

MONTCLAIR, N.J. — A partnership between two New Jersey-based developers, The Hampshire Cos. and The Pinnacle Cos. has opened The Clair, a 40-unit apartment complex in the Northern New Jersey community of Montclair. The Clair offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a clubhouse, business center and a rooftop terrace. Minno & Wasko Architects & Planners designed The Clair, construction of which was financed by OceanFirst Bank. Rents start at about $2,400 per month for a studio apartment.