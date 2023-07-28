Friday, July 28, 2023
Fisher Corporate Center rises four stories and totals 436,000 square feet.
Hampton, Lenzini & Renwick Signs 15,129 SF Office Lease at Fisher Corporate Center in Elgin, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

ELGIN, ILL. — Civil engineering firm Hampton, Lenzini & Renwick has signed a 15,129-square-foot office headquarters lease at Fisher Corporate Center in Elgin. The firm will relocate its executive team and office functions from its current space at 380 Shepard Drive in Elgin once the new lease begins in September. The company will continue to use 380 Shepard Drive as a field office. Built in 1993 and located at 1707 N. Randall Road, Fisher Corporate Center rises four stories and totals 436,000 square feet. Amenities include onsite food service, a fitness center and conference center. Jonathon Connor and Steve Kling of Colliers represented the owner, John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. David Rogers of RVG Commercial Real Estate represented the tenant.

