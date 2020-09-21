Hana, Connell to Open 40,000 SF Coworking Space in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J. — A partnership between Hana, the coworking brand of CBRE, and locally based investment firm The Connell Co. will open Round Table Studios, a 40,000-square-foot coworking space in Berkeley Heights, located about 20 miles west of New York City. The space will be located within Connell’s building at 200 Connell Drive and is scheduled to open by the end of the year. Members may enjoy access to the building’s onsite health clinic, fitness center, dining services and surrounding network of parks and trails.