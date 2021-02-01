Hana Opens 39,000 SF Flexible Office Space in Arlington, Virginia

Hana at National Landing marks the first East Coast location for Hana, a flexible office space provider owned by CBRE Group.

ARLINGTON, VA. — Hana, a flexible office space provider and subsidiary of CBRE Group, has opened a 39,000-square-foot location in Arlington known as Hana at National Landing. JBG Smith is the owner and developer of the larger 11-story office building, which is located at 2451 Crystal Drive. The property includes private office suites dubbed “Hana Team,” a conference and events space called “Hana Meet” and a portion of the unit dedicated to traditional coworking known as “Hana Share.”

Hana at National Landing is located in the center of the National Landing submarket, home to Amazon’s second headquarters. The area has dining options, cultural attractions, fitness studios, outdoor parks and bike trails. The property is situated 1.2 miles from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

Hana at National Landing sits within Arlington’s Crystal City, part of Pentagon City and Potomac Yard. The property looks out over the Potomac River and Washington, D.C., skyline. A planned pedestrian bridge will connect Hana to Reagan National Airport. Some nearby bars and restaurants include Zen Bistro & Wine Bar, Legal Sea Foods and Highline RxR.

Hana’s property at National Landing marks the company’s first East Coast location.