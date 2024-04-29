Hana Roads Holdings Sells 35,469 SF Industrial Building in Vista, California

VISTA, CALIF. — Hana Roads Holdings LLC has completed the disposition of an industrial building in Vista to Dangra Inc. for $8.8 million, or $250 per square foot. Vista is in northern San Diego County.

Matt Pourcho, Anthony DeLorenzo, Matt Harris and Casey Sterk of CBRE’s Investment Properties team represented the seller, while Sam Sukut of Matthews Real Estate represented the buyer in the deal.

Located at 2350 Oak Ridge Way, the building features 25,969 square feet of warehouse space and 9,500 square feet of office space, with 24-foot clear heights. Built in 1999, the building was renovated in 2012 to add a rooftop solar system that fully powers the building.