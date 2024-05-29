Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
KansasLeasing ActivityMidwestRetail

Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa Opens in Olathe, Kansas

by Kristin Harlow

OLATHE, KAN. — Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa has opened at 20160 W. 153rd St. in the Kansas City suburb of Olathe. Owned by Lisa and John Paulson, the spa marks the brand’s third location in Kansas. The husband-and-wife team plans to open two more spas in metro Kansas City. The Olathe location offers professional massage services, including Swedish, Himalayan salt, sports, deep tissue, oncology and prenatal. Guests can also enjoy hot stone massages, facials and Neveskin Cryo treatments. All services are performed by experienced estheticians and licensed massage therapists.

You may also like

Partners Real Estate to Expand, Relocate Houston Office...

Tom Thumb to Open New Grocery Store in...

Omar Welfare Association Signs 4,718 SF Office Lease...

Matthews Real Estate Brokers $11M Sale of Industrial...

Pearlmark Receives $7M Loan for Refinancing of Apartment...

SLIB Arranges Sale of 188-Unit Seniors Housing Property...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of 23-Unit Multifamily...

Tenants Sign Leases Totaling 46,000 SF at Union...

Magnetic Capital Breaks Ground on 100,000 SF Mixed-Use...