Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa Opens in Olathe, Kansas

OLATHE, KAN. — Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa has opened at 20160 W. 153rd St. in the Kansas City suburb of Olathe. Owned by Lisa and John Paulson, the spa marks the brand’s third location in Kansas. The husband-and-wife team plans to open two more spas in metro Kansas City. The Olathe location offers professional massage services, including Swedish, Himalayan salt, sports, deep tissue, oncology and prenatal. Guests can also enjoy hot stone massages, facials and Neveskin Cryo treatments. All services are performed by experienced estheticians and licensed massage therapists.