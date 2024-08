WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — HanesBrands Inc. has signed a 122,670-square-foot lease at 101 N. Cherry St., a seven-story office building located in Winston-Salem. The global clothing manufacturer plans to relocate its corporate headquarters to the property, which totals 224,900 square feet.

Sam Haus, Will Henderson and Tara Alexander of CBRE represented the landlord, Truist Bank, in the lease negotiations. Amenities at the building include parking, a fitness center and onsite security.