Hankey Investment, Jamison Properties Top Out $300M Kurve on Wilshire Residential Tower in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES — Hankey Investment Co. and Jamison Properties have completed vertical construction of Kurve on Wilshire, a 23-story residential tower located at 2900 Wilshire Blvd. in Los Angeles’ Koreatown neighborhood.
Scheduled to open in spring 2021, Kurve on Wilshire will feature 644 apartments atop a six-story podium housing the building’s 1,100-vehicle parking garage, as well as a one-acre park and amenity deck. Apartments will range from studios to two-story, three-bedroom penthouses with a private sky yard and spa. Rents are expected to start around $2,200 per month.
Common-area amenities will include a fitness center, clubhouse, pool, spa, business center, private open-air dining areas, barbecues, fire pits, dog park, Zen garden and viewing deck of the downtown Los Angeles skyline.
The $300 million development will also feature 15,000 square feet of street-level retail space catering to residents, locals and Koreatown visitors.
The project team includes Large Architecture, Dianna Wong Architecture + Interior Design, and AECOM and Wilshire Construction as a joint venture construction team.