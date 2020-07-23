Hankey Investment, Jamison Properties Top Out $300M Kurve on Wilshire Residential Tower in Los Angeles

Posted on by in California, Development, Multifamily, Retail, Western

Slated for completion in spring 2021, Kurve on Wilshire will bring 644 apartments and 15,000 square feet of street-level retail space to Los Angeles’ Koreatown neighborhood.

LOS ANGELES — Hankey Investment Co. and Jamison Properties have completed vertical construction of Kurve on Wilshire, a 23-story residential tower located at 2900 Wilshire Blvd. in Los Angeles’ Koreatown neighborhood.

Scheduled to open in spring 2021, Kurve on Wilshire will feature 644 apartments atop a six-story podium housing the building’s 1,100-vehicle parking garage, as well as a one-acre park and amenity deck. Apartments will range from studios to two-story, three-bedroom penthouses with a private sky yard and spa. Rents are expected to start around $2,200 per month.

Common-area amenities will include a fitness center, clubhouse, pool, spa, business center, private open-air dining areas, barbecues, fire pits, dog park, Zen garden and viewing deck of the downtown Los Angeles skyline.

The $300 million development will also feature 15,000 square feet of street-level retail space catering to residents, locals and Koreatown visitors.

The project team includes Large Architecture, Dianna Wong Architecture + Interior Design, and AECOM and Wilshire Construction as a joint venture construction team.