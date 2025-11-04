Tuesday, November 4, 2025
Hankin Group Breaks Ground on 160-Unit Multifamily Project in Downingtown, Pennsylvania

by Taylor Williams

DOWNINGTOWN, PA. — Locally based developer Hankin Group has broken ground on a 160-unit multifamily project in Downingtown, a western suburb of Philadelphia. The project is an expansion of the 70-acre River Station development and will consist of two buildings that will have 67 and 93 units. Residences will come in one- and two-bedroom formats and will range in size from 765 to 1,217 square feet. Residents will have access to amenities such as a pool, coffee bar, fitness center, sports court, golf simulator, demonstration kitchen, business center and a county-wide trail system. Completion of the first building is slated for summer 2026.

