Hankin Group Breaks Ground on 72-Unit Multifamily Project in Exton, Pennsylvania

EXTON, PA. — Locally based developer Hankin Group has broken ground on a 72-unit multifamily project in Exton, about 35 miles west of Philadelphia. The project is an expansion of Keva Flats, a development that currently consists of 266 units on a 19-acre site. The new, five-story building will be the seventh within the development and will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units that will range in size from 795 to 1,570 square feet. Residents will have access to existing amenities at Keva Flats. The first move-ins are scheduled for spring 2027.